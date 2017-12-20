Andy Serkis’ ‘Jungle Book: Origins’ retitled to ‘Mowgli’

Andy Serkis’ dark take on Rudyard Kipling’s classic “The Jungle Book” has a new name, “Mowgli”. Warner Bros has changed the title of the live-action movie, which was earlier named “Jungle Book: Origins”. Serkis is directing the film, which is scheduled to be released on October 19 next year, reported Variety. The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle. Serkis voice stars as the fun-loving bear, Baloo and Christian Bale lends his voice to the sombre panther, Bagheera – the man cub’s friends.

The film's voice cast also includes Cate Blanchett asKaa, Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan, Naomie Harris asNisha, Peter Mullan as Akela, Jack Reynor as Mowgli's BrotherWolf, Eddie Marsan as Vihaan, Tom Hollander as Tabaqui, FreidaPinto as Messua, and Matthew Rhys as Lockwood. Last year, Disney released its live-action version of"The Jungle Book", which was directed by Jon Favreau.