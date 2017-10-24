Andrew Lincoln wants to play a Jedi Knight

“The Walking Dead” actor Andrew Lincoln says his dream role is to play a Jedi Knight in a “Star Wars” movie. The 44-year-old actor says he and his co-star Dave Morrissey, who played The Governor in seasons three and four of the zombie drama, were surprised they never got roles in “Harry Potter” as British men but they hope to be in “Star Wars” in the future.

“Dave Morrissey and I… We used to sort of joke that we were the only actors in British Equity that hadn’t been in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, so maybe I would have been wizarding about Hogwarts or hobbit-ing about Middle Earth. “And I always fancied the idea of getting my hands around a lightsaber,” says Lincoln.