Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds share a kiss at Golden Globes

Los Angeles: Actor Ryan Reynolds, who was nominated for his performance in superhero hit “Deadpool” at the Golden Globes, shared a passionate kiss with tablemate Andrew Garfield.

Seated side-by-side, the two actors turned inward before grasping each other by the necks and locking lips, reported Variety.

They kissed for only a few moments, but Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively broke out into laughter along with others looking on.

Both actors have portrayed Marvel superheroes in their acting tenures. Garfield starred as the titular “Spider-Man” in 2012 and 2014, while Reynold’s “Deadpool” brought in USD 760.3 million for the studio.