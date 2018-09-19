AndhaDhun’s song Aap Se Milkar showcases blooming love story between Ayushmann and Radhika

After a series of successful song hits Like ‘Paani Da Rang’, ‘Saadi Galli Aaja’ and ‘Nazm Nazm’ amongst others. Ayushmann Khurrana is back with a romantic melody ‘Aap Se Milkar’ for his upcoming next AndhaDhun featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte.

Aap Se Milkar song showcases a blooming love story between Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte. Their chemistry looks refreshing and lovely to watch. Especially, love between them blossoms when they roam around the city together. Aap Se Milkar is written by Jaideep Sahni and composed by Amit Trivedi which is shot at Francos, the bar in Mumbai. Ayushmann is super excited about this song since its his first association with Sriram Raghavan.

Interestingly, the actor plays a musician in the film however with a twist. Ayushmann Khurrana plays a blind pianist in the film. A love connection with Radhika Apte and an unknown relationship with Tabu in the film with Ayushmann has left the audience with curiousity.

AndhaDhun stars celebrated actress Tabu in a pivotal role. The actress will be seen in a grey character once again after Drishyam. The film also features Radhika Apte who lately had been getting a lot of appreciation for her work.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures present a Matchbox Pictures production, ‘AndhaDhun’ is directed by Sriram Raghavan starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte is slated to release on 5th October.