‘Andhadhun’ full movie HD quality leaked online; box-office collection to be affected

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer Andhadhun, has been hit by piracy as the full film got leaked for torrent users to watch it online or download it for free. Andhudhun was released on last Friday and it has been getting a good response from the critics as well as the audiences.

However, this piracy may the film’s box-office collection. Surprisingly, some of the torrent sites also offer HD print of Andhadhun which could attract more users to watch it for free online. This is not the first time that a Bollywood film has got leaked online.

Earlier, some of the popular films like Great Grand Masti, Majhi: The Mountain Man and others had been leaked online. Hence, Andhadhun makers might face huge losses at the box office.

Apart from Ayushmann, Tabu and Radhika Apte, Andhadhun stars Anil Dhawan, Manav Vij, Zakir Hussain and Chaaya Kadam in pivotal roles. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun clashed with Loveyatri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.