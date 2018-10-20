‘AndhaDhun’ becomes highest ever lifetime grosser of Ayushmann Khurrana’s career
The Sriram Raghavan directed film AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana released a while back. After opening on a good note the business of the film continued to rake in the moolah with audience taking a liking to it. In fact, despite the competition from other releases AndhaDhun which was inspired from the French short film L’Accordeur (The Piano Tuner) received positive reviews from the critics that bolstered its box office performance. Now two weeks after its release the film has managed to become Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest ever lifetime grosser.
Collecting approx. Rs. 50 cr. till date at the domestic box office, AndhaDhun has managed to surpass the lifetime collections of Ayushmann Khurrana’s previous releases like Shub Mangal Saavdhan that collected Rs. 43.11 cr, Vicky Donor that collected Rs. 35.50 cr, Bareilly Ki Barfi that collected Rs. 34.55 cr, Dum Laga Ke Haisha that collected Rs. 30.19 cr and Nautanki Saala that collected Rs. 21.7 cr.
But if that wasn’t all, given the fact that AndhaDhun still continues to run despite new releases hitting screens expectations are that the film will manage to reach the Rs. 55 cr mark in the coming few days.
Movie Name – Lifetime collections
AndhaDhun – Rs. 50 cr [approx.]
Shub Mangal Saavdhan – Rs. 43.11 cr
Vicky Donor – Rs. 35.50 cr
Bareilly Ki Barfi – Rs. 34.55 cr
Dum Laga Ke Haisha – Rs. 30.19 cr
Nautanki Saala – Rs. 21.7 cr
Bewakoofiyaan – Rs. 14.01 cr
Meri Pyaari Bindu – Rs. 9.59 cr
Hawaizaada – Rs. 3.53 cr