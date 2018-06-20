AndhaDhun: Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte unveil title of their next film with a poster

After unveiling the title with a fun video yesterday, the makers of ‘AndhaDhun‘ have announced the release date with a poster of the film. Releasing on 31st August ‘AndhaDhun’ features Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte.

Directed by Badlapur fame Sriram Raghavan, ‘AndhaDhun’ stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a blind pianist in the film, thereby makers came up with the title ‘AndhaDhun’. The latest poster of the film showcases a pair of broken black goggles and musical ‘pieces’ falling down. Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media and posted the poster,” 🕶🎹😼💃👊

Viacom18 Motion Pictures presents the first look of #AndhaDhun. Produced by @Viacom18Movies & @MatchboxPix. In cinemas on 31st August 2018.

#Tabu @radhika_apte #SriramRaghavan @zeemusiccompany @AndhadhunFilm. ”

Earlier, the actor had engaged with netizens to guess the name of the film by sharing two emojis. Ayushmann Khurrana’s is all set to collaborate with the ace director Sriram Raghavan with ‘AndhaDhun’. The film also marks Radhika Apte second collaboration with the director after Badlapur.