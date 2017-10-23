Free Press Journal
Amy Jackson wraps '2.0', in Canada to shoot 'Supergirl'

Amy Jackson wraps ‘2.0’, in Canada to shoot ‘Supergirl’

— By IANS | Oct 23, 2017 10:15 am
Amy Jackson

Mumbai: Actress Amy Jackson, who has wrapped work on Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer “2.0”, is now in Canada to shoot a new episode for superhero action-adventure television series “Supergirl”.

And “that’s a wrap for 2.0. The past two-and-a-half-years have been an absolute roller coaster… But the outcome will knock ya socks off,” Amy tweeted on Sunday.

“2.0”, directed by S. Shankar, is a high budget sequel to the 2010 Tamil film “Enthiran”. The film marks the Tamil debut of Akshay, who will be seen playing the prime antagonist.


Amy is on a roll as she recently bagged the role of Saturn Girl in the third season of “Supergirl”.

In a matter of 26 hours after wrapping “2.0”, she said she arrived in Canada to start working on the next episode of ‘Supergirl’.

