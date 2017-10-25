Free Press Journal
Home / Entertainment / Amy Jackson learns Hindi!

Amy Jackson learns Hindi!

— By FPJ Bureau | Oct 25, 2017 09:15 pm
Amy Jackson has started learning Hindi formally under the guidance of Lucknow-based Vikram Rai. In order to master the language and proficiency, the gorgeous actress has been training under Rai via live calling apps.

Amy says, “I started taking classes in Hindi two weeks ago. It’s a new language, so, I will take time to perfect it. But, I am looking forward to learning it. It’s difficult, because I am working on a few international projects, and have been shuttling between countries. But, technology has made it easy for me to train with Vikram via Skype.”

The talented actress has also started communicating with her staff in Hindi. She is certain that being versed with Hindi will make it easier for filmmakers to consider her for their projects.


