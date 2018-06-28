Amy Adams’ thriller ‘Woman in the Window’ to release next year

Los Angeles, Amy Adams-starrer “Woman in the Window” is set for a 2019 release. Fox has scheduled the opening of the Joe Wright-directed thriller for an awards-season release date on October 4 next year, Variety reported. Tracy Letts (best known for writing “August: Osage County”) has penned the screenplay with Scott Rudin and Eli Bush producing the project.

The film is based on AJ Finn’s bestselling novel of the same name, which debuted at No 1 on the New York Times bestseller list and remains the biggest selling adult fiction title of 2018. With over one million copies sold in the USA, the novel has additionally topped the bestseller charts in multiple countries and is currently published in 38 languages.