Amritsar Train Tragedy: Anil Kapoor to Ajay Devgn; Bollywood celebs offer condolence to victims’ families

On Friday night, the entire nation got a shocking news about train accident happened at Amritsar during Dussehra celebration, in which 60 people have reportedly been killed while more than 51 people got injured. A police cop present at the site told Reuters, “The people were sitting on and near the tracks on the outskirts of Amritsar watching the burning of effigies as part of the Dussehra festival when a commuter train ran over them.”

This tragic incident not only shocked commoner but Bollywood stars as well. Actors like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, MP Shatrughan Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, Siddharth, Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter to express their shock over the accident.

Read tweets here:

A tragic incident that could have been avoided if only. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the families of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery for the ones injured. #Amritsar — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 19, 2018

Saddened to hear about the loss of life in #Amritsar. Safety in public spaces HAS TO be taken a lot more seriously. Deepest condolences to all families affected by this tragedy. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 19, 2018

Pained to hear about the Amritsar train tragedy. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 19, 2018

Heartbreaking tragedy. What were the authorities thinking? Prayers for the departed. #Amritsar https://t.co/sjxpCvMmfK — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 19, 2018

Shocked & saddened to hear about the Amritsar train tragedy. It seems so unfair for a horrific accident of this magnitude amidst celebrations of Dussehra. Providence has strange ways of throwing challenges at the humankind. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 19, 2018

Deeply Hurt and saddened by the terrible train tragedy in Amritsar. Its heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of victims. My prayers with the affected ones for quick recovery. 🙏🙏 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 19, 2018

Reportedly, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased.