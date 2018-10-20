Free Press Journal
Amritsar Train Tragedy: Anil Kapoor to Ajay Devgn; Bollywood celebs offer condolence to victims’ families

Oct 20, 2018
On Friday night, the entire nation got a shocking news about train accident happened at Amritsar during Dussehra celebration, in which 60 people have reportedly been killed while more than 51 people got injured. A police cop present at the site told Reuters, “The people were sitting on and near the tracks on the outskirts of Amritsar watching the burning of effigies as part of the Dussehra festival when a commuter train ran over them.”

This tragic incident not only shocked commoner but Bollywood stars as well. Actors like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, MP Shatrughan Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, Siddharth, Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter to express their shock over the accident.

Reportedly, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased.

