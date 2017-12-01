Amityville: The Awakening: Review, Cast, Story, Director

CAST:J ennifer Jason Leigh Bella Thorne, Cameron Monaghan, Taylor Spreitler, McKenna Grace, Kurtwood Smith

Director: Franck Khalfoun

Rating: * *

Ronita Torcato

Not much of a fan of horror flicks with exceptions like Omen,The Exorcist and…oh, let me stop here to say the latest film in the Amityville franchise of reboots/sequels is bound to please die hard fans of the genre. The setting is that infamous NYC house where murders most foul had taken place back in the seventies when a mixed up (putting it very mildly) man slaughtered his entire family because some “voices” told him to do so.

In Amityville: The Awakening, single mom Joan (Jennifer Jason Leigh) Walker hopes relocation will help improve the condition of her comatose son, James (Cameron Monaghan) much to the dismay of self-centered teen daughter Belle (Bella Thorne). At her new school, Belle is apprised about the house’s notorious past by classmate Terrence (Thomas Mann). Not long after, James emerges from his coma after “communicating” with his little sister Juliet (McKenna Grace) There are effective jump scares and you might get spooked by demons; but the swarms of insects attacking characters left a sense of deja vu. Remember The Exorcist and The Mummy series?