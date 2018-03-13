Amitabh is fine, says Jaya Bachchan

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and wife of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan on Tuesday said all was fine with the actor’s health.

“Amit ji’s (Amitabh Bachchan) health is fine. His back, neck hurts. He is in some pain, but overall he is doing fine,” she told reporters.

Earlier in the morning, Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ in Rajasthan, took to his blog to mention that he was being examined by Doctors.

“I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again .. I will rest and keep informed in process ..” wrote the ‘PINK’ star.