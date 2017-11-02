Amitabh Bachchan’s special surprise for a 98-year-old fan

The gorgeous actress Aahana Kumra who has worked with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in her early stages of acting, is still known to be close enough with the super star. The young actress who had got the chance to play Big B’s daughter in Sony TV’s Yudh, has time and again expressed her love for the senior actor and has said that he is a mentor in her life. Recently, the actress was overwhelmed when she got the chance to make an old die-hard Big B fan meet him.

According to a source close to the actress informs Aahana and Mr. Bachchan share a good friendship, so when she got a special request from her friend to fix a meeting for his 98 year old great grandmother with her favorite star Big B she swiftly took up the charge. Amidst, her plays and other commitments the actress took time in arranging the meeting and though she couldn’t be a part of it, she made sure the 98 year old granny gets the chance to fulfill her desire.

Talking about it, the young and talented actress said, “I am privileged to get a chance to work with the legend actor Amitabh Sir, he is one of the sweetest and kind hearted gentlemen you will meet. When I got a call from my friend, that his 98 year old great grandmother’s only desire is to meet Mr Amitji, I immediately spoke to his team and got it arranged. Amitji was so humble that he immediately gave time for the meeting. He is very humble and we must learn from his humility and love he spreads. Unfortunately I had my play on that day so I couldn’t be a part of it but I am glad that I could do this for my friend.”