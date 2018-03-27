Amitabh Bachchan no doubt is a superstar of the country and all the filmmakers want him in their movies. Now Amitabh Bachchan is in Hyderabad for shooting, he will be seen in Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, he will have a cameo in the movie.

The actor is close to Chiranjeevi and he can’t say no to him.Big B shared a first look of his on his blog for his fans and wrote “Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree .. so am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad .. in a few hours .. the first look tests of which seem to be somewhat , thus …. these are not the final, but close ..[sic]”

Big B can be seen in white heavy beard, although this is not the first and final look of his, it is a picture from the test shoot. The movie is on his last schedule and will head to China to shoot an important part of the movie. South Africa stunt directors have been brought for heavyweight action stunts.

The movie is made on a high budget which is believed to be Rs 150 cr, big names from Indian film industry have been roped in. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi are among the stars who are part of the biopic on the freedom fighter of the same name.