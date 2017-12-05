Amitabh Bachchan’s heartfelt tribute to Shashi Kapoor is as endearing as their on-screen chemistry

On Monday evening, veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away due to kidney problems at the age of 79. And after his demise, entire Bollywood fraternity showed their condolences on the social media. However, there is one person of the film fraternity who is not only the biggest star of Bollywood but also he had shared a strong bond with Shashi Kapoor.

After learning about Shashi Kapoor’s death, Shehenshah of Bollywood and very close friend and co-star of Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to the actor by writing a blog for him. Big B recently took to Twitter and shared his blog by writing, “T 2731 – To Shashji from your ‘babbua’ .. !!”

To Shashji from your 'babbua' .. !!

Moreover, he also wrote a Hindi Shayari for Shashi on Twitter that is, “तुम मेरी दुःख की घड़ियों को अपने व्यवसाय के काँटों से आबाद न करो, नम आँखों और तिलमिलाते दिल को, अपनी चकाचौंद से बर्बाद न करो”

“तुम मेरी दुःख की घड़ियों को अपने व्यवसाय के काँटों से आबाद न करो ,

नम आँखों और तिलमिलाते दिल को , अपनी चकाचौंद से बर्बाद न करो ”

~ ab🙏

Especially, the megastar wrote in his blog that he admits that he was a ‘terribly handsome’ man.

Well, Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor had worked in many memorable films like Deewar, Suhaag, Namak Halaal, Trishul and so on. Their Jodi has always been loved by their fans.