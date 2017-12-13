Amitabh Bachchan: Women are taking over the world

Puri Pai (Thailand): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is busy shooting for “Thugs of Hindostan” here, finds it admirable to see women working on the set, saying they are taking over the world.

On his blog, Amitabh wrote: “Serenity not just in the woods and the skies above, but on the work place as well. A serenity of a different kind that exudes diligence and sincerity, speed of compliance, organising mastery, orderly management and professional diligence.

“And it all comes from the ladies working on set. An entire bunch of them, running about fulfilling commands, organising production needs and assuring the unit of the efficiency of their work.”

The cine icon, 75, finds it admirable and “heartening to observe”.

“A time when the only ladies on set was the heroine and her mother, this change in scenario is quite remarkable. The women are taking over the world. This is not just vacant banter. It is indeed factual, they shall in time and that time is not too far away,” he said.

The “Piku” star said the present generation in filmdom is “quite remarkable”.