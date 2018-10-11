Amitabh Bachchan turns 76 today: Here’s how the actor thanked his fans

Amitabh Bachchan is the megastar of Bollywood, and in his five-decade-long career, the actor has played many versatile roles gaining a fan following around the globe. Fans are crazy about him and wait for hours outside his to just get a glimpse of him.

Big B celebrates his 76th birthday today and he recently took to his social media to show his gratitude towards the people who have wished him on his special day.

Big B took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “To all that have wished me .. to all that have sent greetings .. to all that have kept with me all along .. to all that have the gift of giving me longevity .. to all with my LOVE.”

Here’s how fans wished Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter

Bhagwan se meri yahi prathna h sir ap amr rahe pic.twitter.com/VxKJLdsu2J — Neetu Pandey (@NeetuPa97761866) October 11, 2018

Wish you a very happy Birthday Sir pic.twitter.com/n4sl2UtWVi — Kirti Ranjan Acharya (@acharya_kirti) October 11, 2018

Wish U A Very Happy Birthday Big B.

My Best always with U and I wish for U and Ur Long life and Health Life. pic.twitter.com/2hr5xbGEAg — Neha (@vnehak30) October 11, 2018

Happy Birthday @SrBachchan sir , The Mahanayak Of Indian Cinema. Wish You Lots Of Happiness & Good Health. Your social awareness inspire us a lot. My Special Sand Art installation painting on your birthday.

#Happy76thBirthdayABSir pic.twitter.com/wQ1s5tXQP7 — BASiR KhALiFa (@basir_khalifa) October 11, 2018

पिछले पच्चीस सालों से

सदी के महानायक बच्चन साहब को

हर वर्ष 11 अक्टूबर को

उनके जन्मदिन पर, बॉटल को

बिना तोड़े की गई कलाकारी

बॉटल आर्ट के द्वारा अपनी

भावनाएँ प्रेषित कर रहा हूँ.

आस ही नहीं पूर्ण विश्वास है

कभी तो होगी, मेरी कृति हाथों में उनके सर,जन्मदिन की बहुत सारी

शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/h2zMFw49F2 — RAJESH SWAMI (@BABITASWAMI2) October 11, 2018

Wish you a many many happy returns of the day. May God bless you with health,

wealth and prosperity in your life. @SrBachchan sir keep nd keep ✨ pic.twitter.com/rXxnoPm99E — SagarShirley (@sagar0fficial) October 11, 2018

However, the buzz is that the actor is not going to celebrate his birthday, a source from the Bachchan family reveals, “Shweta (the Big B’s daughter) lost her father-in-law Rajan Nanda a few months ago, while more recently Shweta’s mom-in-law Ritu Nanda lost her mother, the much-missed Krishna Raj Kapoor. On top of that one of Mr Bachchan’s Favorited co-stars Rishi Kapoor has left for medical treatment in the US for a very serious ailment.”

The source says the Big B is deeply shaken by these losses. “Considering the prevalent somber mood of anxiety and tragedy, Amitji is in no mood for birthday celebrations.”