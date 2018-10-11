Free Press Journal
Amitabh Bachchan turns 76 today: Here's how the actor thanked his fans

Amitabh Bachchan turns 76 today: Here’s how the actor thanked his fans

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 11, 2018 03:54 pm
Amitabh Bachchan is the megastar of Bollywood, and in his five-decade-long career, the actor has played many versatile roles gaining a fan following around the globe. Fans are crazy about him and wait for hours outside his to just get a glimpse of him.

Big B celebrates his 76th birthday today and he recently took to his social media to show his gratitude towards the people who have wished him on his special day.

Big B took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “To all that have wished me .. to all that have sent greetings .. to all that have kept with me all along .. to all that have the gift of giving me longevity .. to all with my LOVE.”


Here’s how fans wished Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter 

However, the buzz is that the actor is not going to celebrate his birthday, a source from the Bachchan family reveals, “Shweta (the Big B’s daughter) lost her father-in-law Rajan Nanda a few months ago, while more recently Shweta’s mom-in-law Ritu Nanda lost her mother, the much-missed Krishna Raj Kapoor. On top of that one of Mr Bachchan’s Favorited co-stars Rishi Kapoor has left for medical treatment in the US for a very serious ailment.”

The source says the Big B is deeply shaken by these losses. “Considering the prevalent somber mood of anxiety and tragedy, Amitji is in no mood for birthday celebrations.”

