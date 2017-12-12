Amitabh Bachchan throwback pictures, shares photos with Sridevi, Salman, Aamir and Abhishek

The senior most actor of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan is in throwback mood, the actor has shared a picture of his concert in London were he can be seen posing with Sirdevi and Neelam Kothari but in side we can spot little bit of Aamir Khan’s face, he captioned the picture “1990 .. Wembley Stadium LONDON .. my stage Concert after initiating Actor participating Concerts , in the Industry in the year 1983 ..Took along Sridevi, AAMIR, and SALMAN for their first Concert ever .. SALMAN had his first release then ‘Maine pyaar Kiya ’ and Aamir was a couple of films old .. The show titled “the Jumma Chumma Show” .. performed the song Jumma Chumma with Sridevi even before the song and film had released ..!! Incredible moment ..”.

The actor also shared a picture of him with Abhishek and captioned the picture, “Father and Son .. still in step .. age can take time .. but expressions are timeless … ! And that’s how it should be to remain in step ..!!” Don’t Abhishek and Amitabh look delightful pouting for the camera here?.

Big B also shared one of the oldest photo of him were he is very young and he send this profile photo for Bollywood break he writes, “… and this is the picture I sent to join the Film Industry .. no wonder they rejected me !!!”.

On the work front Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for his upcoming movie which is Thugs of Hindostan, it also features Aamir Khan in lead. Keeping his fans updated with the latest news, Amitabh also shared a photo from Thailand where the film is on floors currently.