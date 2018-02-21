Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at Harsha Bhogle again, faces backlash from angry Twitter

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Web Desk | Feb 21, 2018 08:23 pm
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is prominent cricketer follower and his love for cricket can be seen through his tweets. Recently Aamitabh tweeted about the victory of Indian team who defeated South Africa by 28 runs in the 1st T20 international. However, his tweet made headlines and also made twitteratis furious. “T 2619 – INDIA wins first T20 against SoAf .. brilliant play .. loved the aggression .. and loved the bias commentating .. keep doing that please ..coz’ every time you do that we WIN handsomely !”, the actor tweeted.

This is not the first time when senior Bachchan is taking a dig on a commentator, in 2016 he did the same thing with commentator Harsha Bhogle indirectly, “T 2184 – With all due respects, it would be really worthy of an Indian commentator to speak more about our players than others all the time,” Bachchan tweeted on March 24, 2016.

But the recent tweet on biased commentary by Bachchan is not making fans happy and they think it is again against Harsha Bhogle so they started reacting on it.

