Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at Harsha Bhogle again, faces backlash from angry Twitter

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is prominent cricketer follower and his love for cricket can be seen through his tweets. Recently Aamitabh tweeted about the victory of Indian team who defeated South Africa by 28 runs in the 1st T20 international. However, his tweet made headlines and also made twitteratis furious. “T 2619 – INDIA wins first T20 against SoAf .. brilliant play .. loved the aggression .. and loved the bias commentating .. keep doing that please ..coz’ every time you do that we WIN handsomely !”, the actor tweeted.

This is not the first time when senior Bachchan is taking a dig on a commentator, in 2016 he did the same thing with commentator Harsha Bhogle indirectly, “T 2184 – With all due respects, it would be really worthy of an Indian commentator to speak more about our players than others all the time,” Bachchan tweeted on March 24, 2016.

But the recent tweet on biased commentary by Bachchan is not making fans happy and they think it is again against Harsha Bhogle so they started reacting on it.

If your indication is towards @bhogleharsha then you need to work on your knowledge of the game. — burhan (@burhanqutub) February 18, 2018

We should enjoy the game. I don’t know what’s your problem with commentators. They have to be neutral, god knows why you keep calling them biased. Does any commentator criticise your acting? Why you keep intervening in their profession?@sanjaymanjrekar @bhogleharsha @amolsurwase — Gajanan Gosavi (@imgajanang) February 18, 2018

But please don’t do this. This is sport not your field of acting. — Amol Surwase (@amolsurwase) February 18, 2018

Uncle Since ur a senior, u think u always have right to say anything about anyone. As usual You continue to spit venom about @bhogleharsha but he will remain one of the bestest commentator after Tony Greig. — Younus Mohammad (@Younus4frndz) February 18, 2018