Amitabh Bachchan shares adorable photo of Jaya Bachchan with daughters

New Delhi: The whole nation knows that Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is a doting family man and never shies away in telling how much he loves them.

The 75-year-old actor, who is quite active on social media and shares some beautiful pictures of him and his family, shared an awwdorable picture of Jaya Bachchan with daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli.

The ‘PINK’ star captioned the pic, “Mother, daughter, granddaughter. DAUGHTERS ARE THE BEST!!!”

In the snap, all the ladies can be seen decked up in traditional Indian attires. In November, the veteran posted a photo of Abhishek and Shweta together. Apart from the beautiful click, it was the endearing caption written along with it which brought attention to the tweet.

He captioned the snap, “My first! My precious! My Everything!!!” The other tweet had a photo of Jaya with her pretty daughter Shweta with a lot of flowers.

The megastar also wrote a blog recently which had many candid clicks of him and wife Jaya Bachchan. In the blog, he mentioned what exactly does he expect from a family as he wrote, “The entire family shall sit together and there shall be smiles and comments and interactions galore.”

On the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ alongside Aamir Khan and ‘102 Not Out’ alongside Rishi Kapoor. Recently, he wrapped up the ninth season of quiz game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.