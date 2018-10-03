Free Press Journal
Amitabh Bachchan shares Abhishek's childhood pic calling him 'sauce' and we don't know what it means

Amitabh Bachchan shares Abhishek’s childhood pic calling him ‘sauce’ and we don’t know what it means

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 03, 2018 08:45 pm
Amitabh Bachchan almost every week shares a throwback picture, today he posted a picture of son and actor Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram. In the picture, Abhishek can be seen smiling though some of his teeth are missing but he looks adorable. We have to say Abhishek looks nice when he smiles.

However, the caption Amitabh put with the photo is more interesting, Big B captioned the photo “You look like sauce!!”

 


View this post on Instagram

 

… you look like sauce !!

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

After reading his caption followers were confused and replied. “Haha sauce? Why sauce and which one?,” commented a follower. “What is this caption?,” commented another. Even Amitabh’s daughter Shweta didn’t have a clue of what her father meant. “What do you mean? Sauce? Hahahahahah,” she wrote.

Amitabh had recently shared a picture of Shweta and Abhishek as kids, enjoying ice cream together. He captioned the picture by writing,“When daughter Shweta places her first book in your hands ; when she inaugurates her own clothing design brand; when son Abhishek moves you to tears by his brilliance in film ‘Manmarzian’ , you wonder as you see them and their innocence in this snapshot, did we ever conceive that they would one day make us proud as they have today.”

Amitabh shares many adorable pictures of his family. Check out some more:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Proud of you Shweta and all those that put together #mxsworld

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My ‘progress report ‘

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

…. and the little one too

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

