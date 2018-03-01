Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez: Bollywood celebs dwell upon Sridevi’s demise

Mumbai: Veteran actress Sridevi’s sudden demise left Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher with myriad thoughts about life.

Sridevi died due to “accidental drowning” in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel last week. Her last rites were performed in Mumbai on Wednesday, and a sea of fans expressed their love for the big screen’s “Chandni”.

Here are some of the after-thoughts of celebrities:

Amitabh Bachchan: Sticks of sandalwood held precariously in hand… in turn they be laid by them that present themselves at still form… Gun fire in salute of state formality frightens the precincts of mourners… Three rounds… symbolic… white adorned folded palms… A line of bereavement… Passers by in reverence… A gentle embrace some… some of soft reassurances.. head embarrassed down, in cheer of the mass collection about… For them it’s a celebrity sighting… For us a departure… respect of the moment thrown out of fan window… grace and dignity for departed an unheard culture for them… Value of life unknown; or know to be unknown… reverence for us, irreverence for others… no one taught them, or perhaps did but never complied… here endeth the lesson.

Shah Rukh Khan: How can one not just feel love and beauty and be grateful for a life that became a part of yours in some small way by making it prettier… Isn’t it just easier to feel love and give towards that life, even in death… The comfort of appreciation and gratitude.

Anupam Kher: The only way to get over a death is by seeing it as a life completed, instead of a life interrupted. Goodbye Sridevi.

Vivek Anand Oberoi: As we saw her lying in the casket, felt such a strong sense of loss… That magical smile, those eyes that could express a million emotions… closed forever… an icon is lost… A legend lives on!

Jacqueline Fernandez: Srideviji has left behind a remarkable body of work. She was a people’s superstar. She will live with us through her work, her songs!

Shekhar Kapur: Goodbye Sri. I met you as a young newcomer. Shy and reserved. And saw you leave as a Devi. All of us that were part of your incredible energy in your lifetime have been blessed. Sridevi final journey, Sridevi.

Rohit Roy: Don’t know how her immediate family must be dealing with this loss.. my heart goes out to those little girls and Boney saab. Srideviji RIP.

Ileana D’Cruz: You were, are, and will continue to be loved by us all. Love and strength to your family.