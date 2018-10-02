Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt tribute to matriarch of Kapoor family, Krishna Raj Kapoor

Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of the legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor, passed away on Monday morning, October 1 in Mumbai. Krishna Raj Kapoor was 88 years old and passed away around 5 am in the morning. The news was confirmed by the eldest son Randhir Kapoor as he said, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest…old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.” Bollywood celebrities arrived at the Kapoor residence yesterday to pay their final respects to her. While Amitabh Bachchan was in attendance to pay his respects, he also penned a heartfelt post for the late Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Krishna Raj Kapoor .. the matriarch of the family .. the epitome of grace and dignity .. gentle and loving to all .. caring .. faultless in etiquette and family protocol .. she kept this vast family of celebrated individuals together as one bond .. her famous line to brides to be : जब पति के घर, बहु बनकर जाना, तो यह सोच लेना , की तुम कैंची लेके जाना चाहती हो , या बुनायी के औज़ार !!”

He further wrote, “when you shall go as a bride into your husbands home, you must decide whether you want to carry scissors with you or a pair of knitting needles .. ! scissors symbolising the cutting of relations in the new home and family ; knitting needles , to knit the family together.”

Amitabh also revealed Krishna Raj Kapoor’s wish to get the final send-off with all religious prayers. “Insisted that when she goes she wants to have the prayers conducted by the 4 faiths : Sikh Gurubani, Hindu Pandit schloks, Priest Christian from the Bible, and words from the Quran,” he wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain and the Kapoor – Jain- Nanda family received support from their friends, colleagues and B-town friends. Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many more were in attendance for the final rites of Krishna Raj Kapoor.