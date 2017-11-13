Amitabh Bachchan: Marriages are wonderful

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said marriages are a wonderful event that bring the family together.

The 75-year-old actor, who attended a wedding in the family recently, said such occasions are bittersweet in nature.

“Marriages are such a wonderful event in the family… The rituals the festive occasion the relatives not seen in ages the happiness and smiles of all the songs of old and of tradition the feats and laughter the teasing and game plays with the bride and the groom… Endless… And then suddenly it all comes to an end…” Bachchan wrote alongside a series of pictures from the wedding. see here: http://srbachchan.tumblr.com/post/167418151811

The “Pink” star also wrote about how the atmosphere was filled with joy and laughter.

“The father of the bride gives away his daughter to her new home… The joy of giving… The blessing of those that receive her… And the additions to the family .. welcomed with tradition folk songs and gaiety…” he added.