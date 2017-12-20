Amitabh Bachchan makes everyone feel comfortable: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is all praise for Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, with whom she is set to work in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahamastra” and says the megastar makes sure people around him do not get intimidated by him.

Bachchan, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are teaming up for the fantasy film, which is being produced by Karan Johar. The movie will go on floors next month. Asked if she was nervous while working with the megastar, the actor said, “Amitji is such a warm person, he tries to make everyone feel comfortable. He won’t intimidate intentionally, but of course you’re working with a legend, so something will happen. I am very excited. Every time we met, we used to wonder when we will work together. Finally, the day has come,” she added.

Asked about reports of her co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s “Simba”, Alia responded saying, “I am starring opposite Ranveer in ‘Gully Boy’, which I am starting in January.” The actor, further, denied being in talks for “Simba”.