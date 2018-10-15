Amitabh Bachchan kissing granddaughter Aaradhya on cheeks is simply aww-dorable

It is been rightly said that more than children it is the grandchildren who are a lot more closer to their grandparents, same is the case with Megastar Amitabh Bachchan. While Big B has often expressed his love for children Abhsihek and Shweta by supporting them and posting pictures with them on social media platforms. It seems that no one can come take the place which Aaradhya has in the heart of Senior Bachchan.

Amitabh has often expressed his love for Aaradhya in his interviews. The toddler too loves her dada to the core which can be seen in the below picture. The photo was shared by Aishwarya Rai on her Instagram account. Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 14, 2018 at 8:21am PDT

On work front, Amitabh will soon be seen in YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan while Abhishek and Aishwarya are likely to reunite for Anurag Kashyap’s untitled film.