Amitabh Bachchan gives Sridevi poetic farewell with this heart-touching post; must read

The first female superstar of Bollywood, Sridevi, was cremated yesterday and thousands of her fans were present to say last good-bye to the actress. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan dedicated a beautiful poetry to the actress. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter and wrote “T 2729 –

“रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई

तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई”~ कैफ़ि आज़मी.

देहर – means .. the world .

Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi .. said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise ; but so appropriate for today .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2018

Talking about Sridevi’s demise, she was found dead in bathtub in a Dubai hotel. The actress was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Her death brought tears in many eyes, and left the nation in a state of mourning. Almost, the entire Kapoor family was present for her funeral and Boney Kapoor performed the last rites.