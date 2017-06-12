Amitabh Bachchan angry wtih Sonam Kapoor for not replying his SMS! Read their Tweeter conversation

Sonam Kapoor turned 32 on June 9 and bash was organised for his close friends. She cut the cake with her alleged beau and friends. But after few days a Tweeter conversation between mega star Amitabh Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor describe a different story.

Amitabh, 74, tweeted on Monday: “And what about me? This is Amitabh Bachchan my dear… I sent you an SMS on your birthday and you never replied.”

Sonam had a different story to tell.

She wrote: “Oh my God sir! I didn’t get it! I always reply! Thank you so much! I got Abhishek Bachchan’s message. I’m so sorry.”

Abhishek, son of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, wrote on June 9: “Here’s wishing a very Happy Birthday to Sonam Kapoor. Hope you have an even better year than the last one. Our butter chicken meal is pending.”

Several celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Shabana Azmi, Farah Khan and many more wished Sonam on her birthday – most of whom she thanked on social media.