Amitabh Bachchan angered for losing rights to father’s work because of copyrights law

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is angry over the copyright law works, and mainly because it affects his ownership of his father and famous poet late Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s work. In his blog, Big B expressed his anger and said, he had the sole right to his father’s work only for 60 years after the literary figure’s death, after which it would belong to the public domain and could be used without permission. Harivansh Rai Bachchan died in January 2003.

“My inheritance be mine .. not another’s after the passing of its stipulated time in years .. 60 .. i am genetically my Father’s son .. he be willed to me of all that be in asset of his .. his writings be his .. his heir be me .. his writings be mine .. MINE ! i shall not and will not allow its dilution to general public…I bring my inherited aesthetics to its creativity .. it may be the worst ever .. but it is my copyright .. another after the passage of the time recorded will use and design and perform and monetise and make diversions to it at will .. BECAUSE .. it now belongs to the public ..???? NEVER NEVER NEVER .. !!!!”

“How can individual property become public property?”

“I fight for it,” he said after questioning “why was not William Shakespeare made aware of copyright; why not Beethoven or Messrs Chopin and Tchaikovsky, or closer home Rabindranath Tagore?”

“Had they known or made to know, they may never have wished for any other, but their progeny of generations to come… And because no record has been kept of such, there is a loss of opportunity for them that were rightful heirs of them!”

To note, Harivansh Rai Bachchan wrote many poems including the famous ‘Madhushala’. His last poem was ‘Ek November 1984’, based on Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984.