Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities wish happy Holi to the nation

New Delhi: As celebrations of Holi are in full-swing, Bollywood celebs on Friday extended wishes to their fans on social media.

“T 2730 – Happy Holi .. the colours of life be within you ever,” wrote Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan.

T 2730 – Happy Holi .. the colours of life be within you ever .. pic.twitter.com/GzvQ8KqfRj

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

B-Town’s ‘Mrs Funnybones’ Twinkle Khanna said, ” Happy Holi folks! Here’s to ending the day scrubbing both gulal and rang barse firmly out of our ears.”

Happy Holi folks! Here’s to ending the day scrubbing both gulal and rang barse firmly out of our ears #HoliHai — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 2, 2018

Bollywoood actress Juhi Chawla tweeted, ” The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter, and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget, forgive and repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember, no plastic balloons, okay.”

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter, & for many a festive day to meet others, play & laugh,forget & forgive & repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember,No plastic balloons, okay 👩‍🏫 pic.twitter.com/4R90DpIsl7

— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana took the opportunity to warn their fans about the harmful impact of chemical colours on animals, and disrespectful behaviour against women, respectively.

This Holi be kind, don’t throw color on animals 🙏🏻 Wishing you all a colourful and #HappyHoli आप सब को होली की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/mFB0jSc9SC — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2018

‘Bura na maano holi hai’ is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Dl6hS6PJAz — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 2, 2018

The nation is celebrating the festival of colours with great zeal and enthusiasm, marking the triumph of good over evil, the arrival of the spring season and the spirit of unity.