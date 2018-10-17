Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#Navratri2018
#SabarimalaRow
#MeToo
#MJAkbar
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan and family spotted performing Durga puja in Mumbai; see pictures

Amitabh Bachchan and family spotted performing Durga puja in Mumbai; see pictures

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 17, 2018 08:07 pm
FOLLOW US:

Just like any other people even Bollywood celebs can be spotted celebrating festival, and today Amitabh Bachchan was spotted with his family at a puja pandal in Khar. The actor was with his wife  Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda . The entire family was seen wearing ethnic attire Amitabh wore a white kurta-pyjama with a yellow vest, Shweta chose a pastel-coloured saree and Jaya wore a green saree for the occasion.

In the pictures we can see the family with their hands joined for the prayers and priest performed the holy ceremonies.

Take a look at the pictures


Amitabh Bachchan and family at Durga pandal. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amitabh Bachchan and family at Durga pandal. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amitabh Bachchan and family at Durga pandal. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amitabh Bachchan and family at Durga pandal. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amitabh Bachchan and family at Durga pandal. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

Back To Top