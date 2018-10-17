Amitabh Bachchan and family spotted performing Durga puja in Mumbai; see pictures
Just like any other people even Bollywood celebs can be spotted celebrating festival, and today Amitabh Bachchan was spotted with his family at a puja pandal in Khar. The actor was with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda . The entire family was seen wearing ethnic attire Amitabh wore a white kurta-pyjama with a yellow vest, Shweta chose a pastel-coloured saree and Jaya wore a green saree for the occasion.
In the pictures we can see the family with their hands joined for the prayers and priest performed the holy ceremonies.
Take a look at the pictures