Amitabh Bachchan and family spotted performing Durga puja in Mumbai; see pictures

Just like any other people even Bollywood celebs can be spotted celebrating festival, and today Amitabh Bachchan was spotted with his family at a puja pandal in Khar. The actor was with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda . The entire family was seen wearing ethnic attire Amitabh wore a white kurta-pyjama with a yellow vest, Shweta chose a pastel-coloured saree and Jaya wore a green saree for the occasion.

In the pictures we can see the family with their hands joined for the prayers and priest performed the holy ceremonies.

Take a look at the pictures