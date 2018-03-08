Amit Trivedi’s take on reality shows will make you switch off TV and stream online!

Amit Trivedi who is one of the leading judges for India’s first ever digital reality show ‘The Remix’ has a thought-provoking take on the telecast of reality shows. Amit calls for viewers empowerment and states that one should have the freedom to choose their prime time to view reality shows and similar pre-recorded shows.

The music maverick speaks about the age of liberated content and the right to watch shows anytime, anywhere and or on any screen. The singer-musician gives fodder to the thought and points out that unless a show is broadcasted live in real time, there is no need for the audience to wait for the telecast, consigned to the television screen.

Amit Trivedi shares,””One of the biggest advantages of watching shows on the digital platform is the convenience that is linked to it – you can catch your favorite show anytime, anywhere, on any screen! We record shows as per our schedule, why can’t viewers watch it as per their convenience? It is an age of truly liberated content and we need to give more power to the audience. The beauty of reality shows like The Remix, lies in the fact that it works perfectly well for a digital medium. Audiences can enjoy the music either at home, in the office or on the go!”

Amazon Prime Video India has brought the first ever digital reality show to India with The Remix. The Remix will give its viewers the liberty to watch the episodes of ‘The Remix’ anytime, anywhere, or on any screen. The Remix will be giving people a platform to showcase their talent in a unique way. It is a popular format abroad and Amazon has got it here in India.

The Remix has brought few celebrated names from various fields together to get the digital content one notch higher. Karan Tacker, Amit Trivedi, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Nucleya will be the judges of the show. Amazon Prime Original The Remix is created and produced by Greymatter Entertainment and launches on March 9, 2018, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.