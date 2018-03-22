Amidst Sanjay Dutt’s latest book controversy, here’s a look at his long list of troubles

As we all know Rajkumar Hirani is making a biopic based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt in which Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of the actor. However, before his official biopic release, writer Yasser Usman has recently published a book on Sanjay Dutt’s life which titled, ‘Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy’. Reportedly, the book is an unauthorised version of Sanjay Dutt’s life and the writer is said to have taken uncensored facts of Sanjay Dutt’s life.

The book states Sanjay Dutt’s alleged affairs with some of his leading ladies like Tina Munim, Madhuri Dixit and so on. However, when Sanjay Dutt got to know about this book, he got very upset. He tweeted, “I have not authorised either Juggernaut Publications (sic) or Yasser Usman to write/publish my biography. Our lawyers had sent them a legal notice, in response to which Juggernaut Publications said that contents of the proposed book are based on information available in public domain from authentic sources. However, from the excerpts that are appearing in the newspaper are partly based on my old interviews, but rest all seemed to be based on hearsay, 1990s’ tabloids and gossip magazines, most of which are figments of imagination and not true. I have consulted with my legal team on the next course of action.”

I hope better sense will prevail and there will be no further excerpts that will hurt me or my family. My official autobiography will be out soon which will be authentic and based on facts. pic.twitter.com/iOiazTRc6n — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 20, 2018

Well, Sanjay Dutt has been known as controversy’s child since his debut in 1981 film Rocky. So, let’s take a look at how Sanjay Dutt’s life has always been trapped in troubles.

Drug Addiction

Sanjay Dutt was considered as the closest child of his parents’ actor Sunil Dutt and Nargis. Hence, his demands had always been fulfilled. But it is said that after Rocky’s release and mother Nargis’ death, Sanjay Dutt got trapped into drugs and became an addict of it. The actor had also been to rehab for almost 2 years.

1993 Bomb Blasts Case

In 1993, Sanjay Dutt was accused of illegally keeping the arms during the Serial Bomb blasts at Mumbai. The actor was sentenced under TADA act for 5 years of imprisonment. At that time, his father, Sunil Dutt tried hard to bring Sanjay out of that mess.

Alleged Underworld connection with Don Chhota Shakeel

In 1991, Sanjay Dutt was accused of having underworld connection with don Chhota Shakeel. Reportedly, an audio was leaked where there was a conversation allegedly between Sanjay Dutt and underworld don Chhota Shakeel. However, there has been no concrete proof to verify the claims.

Sibling Rivalry

Everyone knows that Sanjay Dutt is very close to his sisters Priya and Namrata. However, the siblings had a major tiff as Sanjay Dutt decided to join Samajwadi Party. Priya, being a Congress MP, criticised Sanjay for joining SP. The relationship between the siblings became worse when his sisters – Namrata and Priya didn’t mark their presence in Sanjay Dutt’s marriage with Manyata, who was already married to Meraj ul Rehman. Meraj ul Rehman had filed a case against Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt’s marital woes

Sanjay Dutt is right now married to his third wife, Manyata Dutt. Sanjay was first married to actress Richa Sharma in 1987. The duo has daughter Trishala, who lives in the United States with her grandparents, following a custody battle with Dutt after the death of his wife. Richa Sharma died of a brain tumour in 1996. Later, Sanjay again got married to model Rhea Pillai in 1998. But they also got separated in 2005.