Amidst Padmavati row, guess what ‘notorious surprise’ Ranveer Singh is giving to his fans!

— By Sumit Rajguru | Dec 06, 2017 01:28 pm
The highly-energetic star Ranveer Singh is currently keeping himself calm and low due to Padmavati row. However, Ranveer has now again made his comeback with his notorious way.

Recently, Ranveer recently tweeted about his ‘notorious’ surprise which has now actually made his fans curious. Ranveer tweeted, “A ‘notorious’ surprise coming your way tomorrow 😉 Stay Tuned…!”

Well, it seems like Ranveer Singh is bringing something special about Padmavati or something else. But we must say that Ranveer’s fans would be too much happy after seeing their favourite star again being naughty. After all, the producers of Padmavati have told director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor to stay calm and wise on their statements.

 

