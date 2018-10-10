Amidst MeToo, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attend meeting at Producers Guild for safer working culture; See pictures

Aamir Khan attended a special meeting at Producer’s Guild to discuss the steps that can be taken in making the industry a safer place for women, on Wednesday afternoon.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao who form a part of the initiative, attended a special meeting of the Producers Guild of India to discuss the steps that can be taken to make the industry a safer place for women.

Aamir has always known to be an active contributor towards issues pertaining to the film fraternity. With the ongoing Me Too movement, the actor along with producers associated with the Guild assembled for a proactive meeting. Measures to ensure a safe working environment for all members of the film fraternity was widely discussed.