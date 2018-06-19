Amidst her hectic schedule in NYC Radhika Apte flies back to India to shoot for brand endorsements

Radhika Apte who is currently shooting for her international project in the big apple takes out time to shoot for her Indian brand endorsements back in India. The Padman actress is known for her sheer dedication and hard work. Radhika Apte who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming projects in New York City took some time off to fly down to India for a brand commitment.

Radhika Apte has her hands filled with multiple projects and has been juggling shoots and promotions of her upcoming projects.

Shooting for her upcoming film right now, the actress will be soon returning to the bay for promotions of her upcoming digital release.

Radhika will next be seen in films like Baazaar and Sriram Raghavan’s next ‘Shoot The Piano Player’ with Ayushmann Khurrana. She will be seen collaborating with some of the most celebrated filmmakers Ronnie Screwvala’s Lust Stories, Anurag Kashyap’s Scared Games, and Patrick Graham’s horror film Ghoul. In addition to her Hollywood outings alongside Dev Patel in The Wedding Guest and Lydia Dean Pilcher’s World War 2