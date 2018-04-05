Amidst blackbuck verdict, 2009 video of Salman Khan claiming he ‘fed the deer’ surfaces

In a massive setback to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the Jodhpur court has convicted him in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case, the quantum of sentence for Salman Khan is of 2 years of imprisonment. Amid all this, the video of Salman Khan’s interview in 2009 has gone viral on the social media in which he can be seen claiming that he fed the deer.

Watch the video here:

In an interview with NDTV he said, “We saw fawn caught in a bush. He was petrified. I took him out of there, gave him some water. The whole herd was there. (The fawn) ate a few biscuits and went away”.

Meanwhile, all the other accused, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu were acquitted by the court. Salman Khan is accused of killing two blackbucks, also known as chinkara, in the Kankani village near Jodhpur in 1998 during the shooting of the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

Well, Salman Khan’s blackbuck poaching incident took place during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman Khan went on an alleged hunting session with his co-stars and was accused of killing two blackbucks in Kankani in the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998. The killings angered the Bishnoi community, who protect wildlife with a zeal, and they filed a complaint against the actors and a local involved in the shooting. He was also charged for keeping an arm with an expired license and was charged under the Arms Act.