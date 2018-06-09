Amid Mumbai Rains, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla send nature-friendly wedding invitation; check out

Popular TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to get hitched on June 21, 2018, in the hometown of the bride, Shimla. And guess what, amid Mumbai Rains, a to-be-wed couple has sent a nature-friendly wedding invitation for their fans.

Rubina posted a couple of pictures of their nature-friendly invitation card on her Instagram account. She wrote, “True love nurtures and nourishes the soul. With this thought, we wanted to gift ‘a life’ to our friends to mark the beginning of our new journey and thank them for being with us through thick and thin.The cards are made of medium-density fibreboard wood and recycled paper. We want to encourage people to keep weddings fun and nature-friendly.”

Apart from Rubina, her to-be husband Abhinav also shared the same but with a different caption. He wrote, “Thats the best DIY Idea i have ever seen. Plant as a wedding invite ! It grows with time, dont demand much attention either. Only person who could have come up with such an organic, nature friendly and unique idea is @rubinadilaik . and many thanks to @keertikelkar @sharadkelkar @surveenchawla and @meghnachitalia @kankotrinvites @dilaiknaina and @rohinidilaik Without you all this task was more difficult then launching a satellite into space.”

Well, we must say that Rubina and Abhinav are true nature lovers. After all, the couple had decided to go environment-friendly with their wedding cards earlier. The bride-to-be has got biodegradable cards customised for her wedding guests.

Interestingly, this nature-friendly invitation seems to be different and much attractive to see. Earlier, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had decided to give nature-friendly invitations for all. Talking about Rubina and Abhinav’s wedding, apart from Shimla, some of the wedding functions will also take place in Ludhiana and Mumbai. The Ludhiana function will be held on June 24 while the Mumbai reception will be held on June 28 at Kishore Kumar’s Bungalow at Mumbai.

