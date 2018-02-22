Amid legal battle, Abhishek Kapoor begins second schedule of Sushant-Sara starrer ‘Kedarnath’, watch video
Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who is the director of ‘Kedarnath‘, has been at loggerheads with the production house, KriArj Entertainment. The producers and director had disagreements due to which KriArj Entertainment had to move Bombay High Court. KriArj Entertainment has taken Abhishek Kapoor to court for detracting from the commitment to the financial dynamics and release plans of Kedarnath, KriArj Entertainment’s co-production with T-series.
Amid legal battle, KriArj co-founders Arjun N Kapoor and Prernaa Arora assurred that ‘Kedarnath’ was not shelved. On Wednesday, director Abhishek Kapoor announced that they have started the second schedule of the film. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video performing puja of Lord Shiva. He captioned the video saying, “The journey continues.. schedule 2 underway #kedarnath #jaibholenath @sushantsinghrajput #saraalikhan.”
The journey continues, #kedarnath 2nd schedule underway #jaibholenath #jaishivshambhoo 🙏 @itsSSR #saraalikhan pic.twitter.com/i1M9L3IpWC
— Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) February 21, 2018
Earlier this week, KriArj Entertainment’s co-founder Prernaa Arora also assured that the film was very much taken care of. “We are seeking justice from the high court and, at the same time, there could be moves to come together and make the film. Anything can happen. Kedarnath is our film. We tried to figure out the right way to do things… We are nobody to speak on anybody individually but we are waiting for the court procedure,” she added.
Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, KriArj Entertainment, and Guy In The Sky Pictures, ‘Kedarnath’ will be an emotional and riveting story set in India’s heartland where a romance unfolds. Sara Ali Khan will be playing the role of a rich tourist in the film while Sushant Singh Rajput will be playing the role of a pithhoo. ‘Kedarnath’ starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan is scheduled to release during the Christmas 2018, – December 21, 2018.