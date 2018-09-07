The girl next door of Bollywood, Sonali Bendre, has been fighting metastatic cancer. The actress is currently being treated for her high-grade cancer in New York. Meanwhile, she is enjoying moments of her life with family and close friends who have been a big support system for her. The actress, today, is celebrating ‘Read A Book Day’ with a wide smile.

On Thursday, Sonali shared a new photograph on her Instagram where she can be seen with a book in her hand and a smile on her face. She is proudly showing her bald look in the picture. Last month, the actress chopped off her locks when her chemotherapy treatment began. “Today is #ReadABookDay and what better way to celebrate it than by announcing the next book for #SBC! This one is a historical fiction set in Russia called “A Gentleman in Moscow” by @amortowles. The premise sounds pretty interesting, and I can’t wait to start reading it! #SonalisBookClub,” she captioned the photo.

Just a day ago, Sonali Bendre shared a video collage of photos wherein she is wearing a wig and trying out different looks. She even thanked Priyanka Chopra for introducing her to a stylist. She wrote, “Vanity is my favourite sin.” – Al Pacino. Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony ????), but who doesn’t like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us… A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It’s important to do what makes you happy, even if it’s something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels…. All that white noise doesn’t make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what’s right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt… “Am I vain for wanting to look good?” As part of the entertainment industry, you’re always expected to look good… Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I’m in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime ???????? Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.”