Amid cancer battle, Irrfan Khan to start shooting for ‘Hindi Medium 2’ in Mumbai
When Irrfan Khan informed everyone of being diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer, his fans, as well as the entire film industry, have been praying for speedy recovery. The star is currently taking treatment in London and is reportedly coming back to Mumbai.
Yes, you heard that right! As per Bollywood Life, Karwaan actor Irrfan Khan is reportedly returning to the city of glamour to start shooting for Hindi Medium 2. The reports are stating that the actor will be flying down to Mumbai in a day or two which means that he has had an upward peak in his treatment.
The actor shall begin shooting from the first week of December. Hindi Medium 2 will be the sequel of Hindi Medium in which Irrfan Khan was lauded for his role of Raj. Apart from Hindi Medium 2, Irrfan is also a part of Deepika Padukone’s next which is being directed by Vishal Bharadwaj.