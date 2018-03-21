Amey Wagh is all set to be macho for his upcoming film

Every artist does hard work to become complete entertainment package for their fans and audience. Their efforts can be seen in many ways, be it the hardcore, detailed study about the character or looks for which they go ‘fit to fat’ or vice versa.

To give justice to their character in films, serials or drama, they sometimes lose or gain weight. Obviously, they do it under proper guidance of the experts. To give an example of such artist who is everyone’s favourite actor Amey Wagh.

Amey Wagh, who is so much sincere about playing his character, is gaining weight under the guidance of Parulekar sir. Earlier, he lost around 10-11 kg weight for the film, ‘Faster Fene’ which was produced by Riteish Deshmukh and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

The way he did his job so well by losing his weight for his previous films, we are sure he will rock in his next film by gaining his targeted weight. By doing regular exercise and taking proper diet he is on his way to put on some weight. Though we don’t know the topic of the film yet, we are sure Amey is going to give Best out of him to his Audience.

We wish him good luck and all the vest for his journey.