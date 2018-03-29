American rapper Tyga gears up for Indian debut

New Delhi: American rapper Tyga is all set to make his Indian debut next month in Delhi. The hip hot star will be in the country for his maiden visit to promote his newly-released album ‘Kyoto’. The 28-year-old artist is brought to India by White Fox India and is sponsored by Absolut Elyx.

White Fox confirmed the venue and date on its Facebook events page.

The post announced that the Grammy-nominated artist will perform at The Grand, Vasant Kunj in New Delhi on April 20 this year.

Tyga is best known for his singles ‘Rack City’, ‘Faded’ featuring Lil Wayne, ‘Far Away’ featuring Chris Richardson, ‘Still Got It’ featuring Drake, and ‘Make It Nasty’ – part of his label debut ‘Careless World: Rise of the Last King’.

Tyga, best known for being signed by Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment and Kanye West’s GOOD Music imprint, will perform at Grand Hotel, Vasant Kunj in capital.