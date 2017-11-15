Amber Heard feared coming out as bisexual

She was told that coming out as bisexual would destroy her film career, but Amber Heard defied those who warned her against it. In Allure’s December cover story, the ‘Aquaman’ star revealed that she has received pushback from her Hollywood peers for her sexuality.

The ‘Danish Girl’ actress said, “Everyone told me: ‘You cannot do this.’ I had played opposite Nicolas Cage [in one movie], and in another I was playing opposite Johnny Depp.”

“And everyone said, ‘You’re throwing it all away. You can’t do this to your career’,” she added. “And I said, ‘I cannot do this any other way. Watch me.’”

The 31-year-old, who was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017 and recently split from Tesla founder Elon Musk, first came out in 2010 during an event hosted by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

She further told Allure that she believes the term LGBTQ has become “limiting” for its community. She explained, “I didn’t come out. I was never in. It’s limiting, that LGBTQ thing. It served a function as an umbrella for marginalized people to whom rights were being denied, but it loses its efficacy because of the nuanced nature of humanity. As we become more educated and expand the facts of our nature, we keep adding letters. It was a great shield, but now we’re stuck behind it.”

Heard added that she doesn’t “identify as anything,” saying, “It’s so important to resist labels. I don’t care how many letters you add. At some point, it’s going to spell ‘WE ARE HUMAN.’”The actress stars in ‘Justice League,’ which will hit the theatres on November 16.