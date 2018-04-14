Ambedkar Jayanti 2018: TV celebs remember the father of Indian Constitution

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly called Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, was an economist, educationist, politician, social reformer and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He was born to Bhimabai Murbadkar Sakpal and Ramji Maloji Sakpal on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh. He fought all his life against discrimination, degradation, and deprivation in the Indian society.

Hence on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar’s 127th birth anniversary, our Indian TV celebs shared their thoughts about the father of Indian Constitution.

Ssharad Malhotra – He did his best for the nation but still we have a long way to go. I wish he was alive to take his policies further in a practical sense.

Sheeba – He was a champion in defending women’s rights, Dalits and the labour. He was a scholar and a learned man. He was a great liberator and social reformer! A principal architect for the constitution of India. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

Akashdeep Sabir – Babasaheb Ambedkar would have felt very bad seeing what the country has become now. From giving quotas to the SC-ST, which made sense at that time, to now almost the whole country crying for quota and reservations, the basic thread seems to have been lost. India has been mismanaged. I think Ambedkar will also agree that Sardar Patel’s iron hand or Netaji Subhash Bose’s hardcore leadership would have made India a better place today.

Aniruddh Dave – Babasaheb Ambedkar has done so much in his own way for the nation. It’s sad that we are not living up to the expectations which he would have wanted us to follow. We are not even doing our bit as a citizen and as a human being.