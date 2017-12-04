Ambani bash Pictures: Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Katrina and Alia at Antilla

Mumbai: A grand party was organised in the honour of Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, jointly by Karan Johar, Milind Deora and Akshan Ambani at Ambanis residence, Antilla on Sunday night in Mumbai.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sachin Tendulkar, Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Juhi Chawla, Alia Bhatt, Sridevi and others made their presence at the party.

During the bash, all the guests including Katrina Kaif met and greeted the Mayor of London. He had this say this – ‘Great to meet British Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif. Her success is yet another example of the deep connection between our two great cities and our booming film industries. #LondonIsOpen’. While we are thrilled about the connection between both cities, what we can’t get over is the Mayor referring to Katrina as the ‘British Bollywood star’!

