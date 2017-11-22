Always wanted to be part of mass entertainer: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra says she always wanted to be a part of a mass entertainer and with her latest release “Golmaal Again”, she feels she has been able to entertain the audiences. Rohit Shetty’s “Golmaal Again”, distributed by Reliance Entertainment, minted over Rs 200 crore in India in 24 days since its release.

“I do feel blessed to have been a part of this film. I have always wanted to be part of a mass entertainer and with ‘Golmaal Again’, I feel I have been able to entertain audiences which is the best feeling ever,” she said.

Parineeti, 29, says she is thrilled with the film’s response. “Rohit (Shetty) sir knows the pulse of the audiences and I thank him for giving me a role that I will cherish forever. It feels great that people have loved the film so much and that audiences have loved my performance as Khushi. Kids have been calling me Khushi, which just shows the love that audiences have for the film and me,” she added.