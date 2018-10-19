His choice of off-beat films with dollops of entertainment has led Ayushmann Khurrana’s career to be on a roll with the success of “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, “Andhadhun” and now “Badhaai Ho” back-to-back. “Badhaai Ho”, which released collected Rs 7.29 crore on Day 1 at the Indian box office, barring the Madhya Pradesh market where theatres are on strike, according to the film’s makers.

The opening day figure is said to be the biggest in Ayushmann’s career. “It is an overwhelming and a humbling moment for me as an actor. As an artiste, I have always backed concepts, filmmakers who were doing clutter breaking work. I think I have been lucky enough in my journey to have got the right films and I’m thankful to all my filmmakers for believing in me,” Ayushmann said.

Content is king

Ayushmann, in a very short period of time, has become the poster boy of content-driven films that do exceptionally well at the box office. His acting career began with a film like “Vicky Donor”, which explored the concept of sperm donation in a very convincing and entertaining way. With his recent projects, he has become a poster boy of content-driven films which have fetched good results at the box office.

“If a film is not watched and enjoyed and endorsed by audience, it is not a success. So, the rules don’t change even if it’s a content film. Whenever I get a script in my hand, I think from the position of whether I would want to watch this film as an audience. I always go with my instinct and my reading of audience. So far and thankfully, more often than not, I have got the right answers. This reward is extremely gratifying for me because it teaches me that I’m choosing the right films,” the actor said.

Every film is like the first

Six years and nearly a dozen films later, Ayushmann Khurrana says his aim is to be consistent with his choices by retaining his innocence towards the craft. “I approach all my films as my first. If you carry that innocence, it reflects in the camera. I know I have become a star but I don’t want to believe it. I want to be that simple, no fuss guy who approaches a film as if it is my first movie,” Ayushmann said.

Going by intuition

The actor believes he has learnt to trust his intuition when it comes to selecting films. “My acting career has been quite a ride. After ‘Vicky Donor’, I gave two-three unsuccessful films and that was a great learning curve. But ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ onwards it was cool. I learnt so much from all my films, successful or unsuccessful. You start believing in your intuition, your gut feeling. It ultimately depends on the choices you’re taking. Everyone is talented today. Your career graph depends on the choice of scripts, nothing else,” he says.