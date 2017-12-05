ALTBalaji’s ‘The Test Case’ wraps up!

ALTBalaji’s web series have certainly changed the era of digital entertainment upon entering it. One such show titled, The Test Case, that is touted to follow the suit, has just concluded its shooting schedule. Having garnered a remarkable response to its first episode, the show has left the digital audience in the middle of intrigue.

About Shikha Sharma (essayed by Nimrat Kaur), preparing to be the first woman test case in a combat role, within the Indian Army, the series explores the themes of loyalty, team work and courage, while also showcasing hardships and immense training army officers undergo to serve and protect their country.

The inspirational show streamed its first episode in April this year. Because of monsoon, the shooting was rescheduled. But more than making up for the lost time, the makers shot the rest of the series at a breakneck speed and wrapped it up recently.

Talking about her sentiments on the same, Nimrat says, “Shooting for The Test Case has easily been the most rewarding and challenging experience, while being an unpredictable one. As a child, I always dreamt of being an army officer until I realised how difficult it is. It never quite felt like I was playing a part, it was almost like a fantasy. We’ve had some of the most toughest times on the schedule and have become more than a family. I will miss being on the set. I have personally been attached to this for more than a year now. It hasn’t sunk in yet that it’s over. It’s not going to be easy to let go of this whole routine and lifestyle that I took on, to prepare for my role as Captain Shikha Sharma. I can’t wait for people to watch what we have put together, literally with our blood, sweat and tears.”

On being asked about plans to party post wrapping up the shoot, the actress informed, “We haven’t made any plans but I hope to make lots of plans with everyone so that we can all just chill and have an easy day without having to chase light or come back from a lunch break or just go crazy because we are trying to meet deadlines all the time. I just want to sit down with the team have a laugh, have fun, have a great meal, dance, party and basically just let my hair down.”

Directed by Vinay Waikul, featuring Nimrat Kaur, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev, Manit Jouraand, Akshay Oberoi in lead roles along with Juhi Chawla in a guest appearance, episodes of The Test Case will be streaming on ALTBalaji’s app on the 26th January 2018.